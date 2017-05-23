News
Armenian students to present OnlineKodak startup for president's award
22:03, 23.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. - Armenian students have established OnlineKodak startup to present it for the Armenian President’s award.

Project manager, master’s degree student of Computer System and Informatics Department of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, Janik Sevoyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that the aim of the project is to enable sending photos for printing in an online regime. The printed photos can be received by good old paper mail.

In October 2016, Sevoyan became one of the laureates of the educational award of the Armenian President. He decided to spend it on his own startup. In his words, two good phenomena have disappeared form modern life—paper photos and letters. Photos are more frequently taken on phones, which are often changed. People often forget copying photos from their old phone into new one, accidentally deleting them. To be on the safe side, the photo can be printed, but many people prefer not connecting their device or carrier to an unknown computer. Besides, they are afraid to leave personal photos in an unknown place.

“We offer to upload photos for printing via our website. We deliver them by mail absolutely free of charge. People will thereby recall what paper mail, receiving letter and opening an envelope is. And the generation, which grew up on gadgets, will experience this for the first time,” Janik said.

According to him, another sign of our parents’ childhood—stamp collecting, stamp albums and the wish to know which lizard, ship and monument are depicted on them and what history they have—has disappeared as well.

In order to encourage interest in clients towards stamps, a stamp will be put on an envelope with photos. In fact, the stamps will be different each time, and a leaflet with information about it will be put in the envelope.

The payment for printed photos can also be made both by cards or by a mobile phone via a web application. “In the near future we want to make the website available in over 70 languages,” Sevoyan noted. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
