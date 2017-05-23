News
Portantino’s earmark for Armenian Genocide education passes Senate subcommittee
21:34, 23.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Senator Anthony J. Portantino announced the addition of $16 million in the State Senate Education Budget Subcommittee spending plan to fund the History-Social Science curriculum framework, which includes teacher training for the Armenian Genocide and other important historical updates, Asbarez reported.

Last year, the California State Board of Education adopted a new History-Social Science curriculum framework with guidelines for public school teachers. This framework provides significant improvements and expanded language and scope of information regarding the Armenian Genocide.

“I am very proud to have helped continue efforts to bring accurate and appropriate education to students across California. I am particularly pleased that this budget allocation includes implementation of Armenian Genocide curriculum standards. Historical accounts of the Armenian Genocide are a tragic and important part of world history that continues to face denial and organized opposition. To have it taught in our schools is appropriate and critical,” commented Portantino.

This important allocation will be used for regional trainings and professional development available for teachers, administrators and paraprofessionals and the development of an online repository of resources available to support instruction.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
