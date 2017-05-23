News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
French journalist detained in Turkey goes on hunger strike
22:15, 23.05.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

French journalist Mathias Depardon, detained in Turkey on charges of propagating the activity of Kurdistan Workers’  Party, has gone on hunger strike as a sign of protest, RIA Novosti reports, citing Reporters Without Borders in Turkey.

Depardon was detained on May 8 in Hasankeyf district of the country’s southeastern Batman province, which he visited for photographing upon the order of National Geographic.

After questioning, he stood trial, during which the court decided to deport the journalist. However, according to the human rights lawyers, he is still kept in custody. “Mathias decided to go on hunger strike. It is already the third day,” the representative of Reporters Without Borders in Turkey, Erol Önderoglu, told France Press. He also added that this information was received from Depardon’s attorney.

According to the information of the agency, the journalist is currently kept in the Migration Department of Gaziantep province. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Doctors take to streets in Caracas
“According to our estimates, in the recent years already over 20,000 doctors left Venezuela..."
 OSCE Chairperson urges to exert special efforts towards deredicalizing youth
Apart from this, he noted that despite terror, Europeans should remain committed to the traditional lifestyle and not allow being intimidated...
 Killer of Russian Su-24 pilot sentenced to 5 years in prison for unlawful possession of weapons
“The court didn’t consider Çelik's implication in the death of Russian pilot Peshkov..."
 Armenian choir to perform during Trump visit to Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
The US president is in Israel on an official visit for the first time…
 Trump, Saudi king dance traditional sword dance
During the welcome ceremony devoted to the US president’s visit to capital city Riyadh…
 Texas passes resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)
The House of Representatives of the 85th Texas Legislature hereby recognize the Armenian genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news