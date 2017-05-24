UN Security Council condemns Manchester attack

The UN Security Council condemned the terrorist attack in Manchester, calling for strengthening of regional and international efforts in fight against terrorism, UN reported.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” the statement said, underlining the need to bring the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts to justice.

“The Secretary-General hopes that those who are responsible for this despicable attack will be swiftly found and bought to justice,” it added.