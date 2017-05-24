News
Wednesday
May 24
News
UK terror threat level raised to “critical”
01:21, 24.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The UK terror threat level has been raised to its highest level of “critical,” meaning further attacks may be imminent, Prime Minister Theresa May has said, reported the BBC.

Also, May stated that members of the military would be under the command of the police as part of what is being called Operation Tempora.

Armed forces personnel will be visible at “big events” such as football matches and concerts, she noted.

In addition, the British PM said it is possible that there is a “wider group of individuals” responsible for the Manchester explosion, which has killed 22 people and injured 59 others.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
