Expert: Armenia is not ready to allow investments

YEREVAN. – Objectively, Armenia is not ready to allow investments; such is the ruling system in the country.

Central Bank of Armenia former Chairman, economist Bagrat Asatryan, said the abovementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.

And when asked whether the Investors’ Club will contribute to increase investments in Armenia, the economist responded as follows: “Our country has not been closed. There will be initiatives, there will be some investments, projects, which will be successfully implemented. But this doesn’t mean that the world will seek to resolve problems here [in Armenia].

“Current Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has good circles [of friends]; some from these circles will wish to help, make investments [in Armenia]. But the common man will not be able to make investments in Armenia’s economy.”