Thursday
May 25
Thursday
May 25
Terrorism to be key topic at NATO summit
21:55, 24.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

During the NATO summit to be held in Brussels on Thursday, the issue of terrorism will be discussed, Head of Polish National Bureau Pavel Solokh told in an interview with TVP.

In his words, at the summit the topic of terrorism will prevail over the migration crisis. “The events in Manchester will definitely become another reason for the fight against terrorism to become a prevailing topic. But besides this, all the allies expect the US to conform its participation in ensuring the European security,” Solokh said, Radio Poland reports.   

Head of the Bureau also referred to the initiative of creating common European army. “Among the allies the prevailing opinion is that the actions related to the European defense should be complementary in respect to NATO instead of being directed against the alliance,” he noted.  

Pavel Solokh also touched on the security situation in Europe and Poland after the recent attack in Manchester. “Against the background of Europe, Poland remains one of the most secure countries. We haven’t yet faced such phenomena, this, of course, not relieving us of the obligation to maintain vigilance.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
