Brad Sherman: Erdogan’s security personnel should not be given visas
18:49, 25.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Rep. Brad Sherman called not to issue visas for security personnel of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“They should not be given visas,” he said during the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearings on Thursday.

He warned U.S. against granting visas to the same security force that assaulted Americans and trampled on American freedoms.

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher joined the voices condemning the brutal attack outside Turkish ambassador’s residence.

“He [Erdogan] is not welcome in the United States, if he thinks that he can attack Americans,” Dana Rohrabacher said.

