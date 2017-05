YEREVAN. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday signed a decree whereby Vache Gabrielyan has been re-appointed to the post of Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms of Armenia, the press-service of the Armenian President’s Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Pursuant to another decree, he was also appointed to the post of Vice Prime Minister.

Vache Gabrielyan has been holding major posts in the Armenian Government since 2010.