US embassy clarifies: We can issue a visa in an extended passport
12:34, 21.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The U.S. Embassy can issue a visa in an extended passport, as long as it is valid at the time of visa issuance, Embassy said in a statement to clarify the visa issuance for holders of Armenian passports with extended validity.

The statement published by the Embassy says:

“There has been discussion in the media about U.S. visa issuance for holders of Armenian passports with extended validity. The U.S. Embassy can issue a visa in an extended passport, as long as it is valid at the time of visa issuance. An old-style passport with an exit stamp would also need to have the exit stamp valid beyond the indicated length of stay. The newer passport does not have an exit stamp, so as long as it is valid the U.S. Embassy can issue a visa to qualified applicants. In addition, anyone with a valid, non-damaged visa in an expired passport can travel with that visa in the expired passport along with their new valid passport as long as the biographical data is the same.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
