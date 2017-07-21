Armenian President receives chief curator of STANDARD International Triennial (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Friday received renowned international curator Adelina Cüberyan von Fürstenberg, who is the chief curator of STANDARD International Triennial of Contemporary Art, which is being held in Armenia for the first time,
Fürstenberg, who also used to be the chief curator of the Armenian Pavilion in the 56th Venice Biennale, was awarded by the Armenian President back in 2015 with the 2nd degree Medal "For Services Provided to the Homeland" for properly presenting the Armenian art to the international community. She is also the winner of the Golden Lion award for Best National Participation during the 56th Venice Biennale.
The meeting was also attended by commissioner of the Armenian Pavilion in the 56th Venice Biennale, President of STANDARD International Triennial, Vardan Karapetyan.
The President thanked Adelina Cüberyan von Fürstenberg for her great contribution to the presentation in the best possible way of the Armenian Pavilion to the world during the Venice Biennale. He also attached importance to the organization of the first international triennial and Adelina Cüberyan von Fürstenberg’s participation in that initiative.
Ms Cüberyan von Fürstenberg, for her part, thanked President Sargsyan for the warm reception, noting that she brought the Golden Lion to Armenia with great love, wishing to leave it in her homeland.
At the meeting, the participants recalled the speech of Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of receiving the key award of the Biennale, in which he noted that the award should be linked to Armenia in an interesting way.
The sides stressed that following the President’s call, the organization of STORAKET Triennial of Contemporary Art was initiated in Armenia, this also being a unique manifestation of that link.