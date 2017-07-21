National Museum Institute of Architecture hosts projects of new Yerevan monuments

YEREVAN. - The exhibition entitled “Urban sculpture” opened in the A. Tamanyan National Museum Institute of Architecture of Armenia on Friday.
20 projects of 10 sculptors have been presented at the exhibition held in Armenia for the second time, the press service of the State Urban Development Committee informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The exhibition will last till August 10.
The objective of the exhibition is to attract the attention of investors to projects of new monuments organically fitting well in the urban environment.