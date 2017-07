Interpol published the list of 173 terrorists of the Islamic State who may attack Europe, The Guardian reported.

The list was drawn up by US intelligence from information captured during the assault on Isis territories in Syria and Iraq. It also includes militants who could have been trained to bomb Europe.

The list shows the suspects’ names, the date Isis recruited them, their last likely address including the mosque at which they have been praying, their mother’s name and any photographs.