Armenia's ruling party says no economic and political reasons to leave Eurasian Union

YEREVAN. – There are no economic and political reasons for Armenia’s withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union, deputy chairman of RPA Armen Ashotyan told reporters.

Commenting on the statement by the member of parliamentary opposition bloc Edmon Marukyan who spoke about the need for Armenia’s withdrawal from Eurasian Union, Ashotyan noted this was not a statement of Yelk bloc.

“Individual deputies can express an opinion. I'm not going to comment on the statements of some MPs, this is the opinion of one MP, not the political force represented in the parliament,”Armen Ashotyan said.

In his opinion, the Eurasian Union is a format for economic cooperation, which, of course, has a geopolitical character.

“Small countries are not competitive in the world unless they have free economic relations in broader formats,” Ashotyan said.

He added that European Union is not expecting either Armenia, or other countries that have signed the Association Agreement, such as, for example, Georgia, Ukraine or Moldova.