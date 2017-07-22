News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.85
EUR
558.1
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Armenia's ruling party says no economic and political reasons to leave Eurasian Union
14:55, 22.07.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There are no economic and political reasons for Armenia’s withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union, deputy chairman of RPA Armen Ashotyan told reporters.

Commenting on the statement by the member of parliamentary opposition bloc Edmon Marukyan who spoke about the need for Armenia’s withdrawal from Eurasian Union, Ashotyan noted this was not a statement of Yelk bloc.

“Individual deputies can express an opinion. I'm not going to comment on the statements of some MPs, this is the opinion of one MP, not the political force represented in the parliament,”Armen Ashotyan said.

In his opinion, the Eurasian Union is a format for economic cooperation, which, of course, has a geopolitical character.

“Small countries are not competitive in the world unless they have free economic relations in broader formats,” Ashotyan said.

He added that European Union is not expecting either Armenia, or other countries that have signed the Association Agreement, such as, for example, Georgia, Ukraine or Moldova.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Official: After joining EAEU, gas tariff changed in favor of Armenian consumers
Earlier, Heritage Party issued a statement, which calls for termination of the Armenian-Russian agreement on natural gas supply...
 EEC proposes Russia to exclude extension on EAEU citizens of ban on foreign driver's licenses
Apart from this, the EEC already proposes Russia to make amendments to the relevant laws...
 Economist: Armenia integrates into Eurasian Union to protect its economy
Integration processes are intended to ensure growth of welfare, as well as growth of GDP, export, employment, and economic security…
 Official: We will prepare basis for concept paper on e-commerce in EAEU in several months
Among other things, it will be necessary to decide how to levy VAT from it if the online shop is located in one republic, the buyer being in another...
 Central Bank: Armenia will not think about single Eurasian currency in next 15-20 years
Some time ago, heads of the financial regulators of the five countries had adopted a special document…
 Valovaya: Armenia increased exports to other EAEU countries by 53% in 2016
The Eurasian Economic Commission official stressed that, first and foremost, the country’s positions have strengthened in terms of export of agricultural products...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news