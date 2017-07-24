Armenian Ambassador, Red Sea Governor discuss Hurghada incident

Armenian Ambassador to Egypt Armen Melkonian on Monday met with Red Sea Governor, General Ahmed Abdullah.

At the meeting, reference was made to a wide scope of issues on the deepening of bilateral cooperation in the spheres of tourism and culture, the press service of the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

In this context, Ambassador Melkonian noted that Hurghada seashore leisure area has become one of the preferred destinations of the Armenian tourists, the launch of Hurghada-Yerevan-Hurghada direct flights since June being conditioned by this.

The sides exchanged ideas on the efforts being exerted for ensuring the security of tourists in the leisure areas. Ambassador Melkonian expressed hope that the Hurghada leadership will take all necessary steps to make the vacations of the Armenian tourists more secure.

Governor Ahmed Abdulla, for his part, welcomed the growth in the number of Armenian tourists to Hurghada, assuring that the Egyptian side is exerting continuous efforts towards ensuring the security of tourists and improving the level of provided services.

Apart from this, the sides referred to the incident, which occurred in Hurghada on July 14, as a result of which two Armenian nationals suffered bodily injuries.