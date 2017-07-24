Official: After joining EAEU, gas tariff changed in favor of Armenian consumers

YEREVAN. - After the accession of Armenia to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the gas tariff on the border has changed in favor of our consumers.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Spokesperson for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am Monday.

Referring to the recently disseminated statement of Heritage Party on the need to terminate the Armenian-Russia agreement in the sphere of natural gas supply, Sharmazanov noted: ''I don't comment on the statements, whose authors come and leave the political field with the so-called rolling power cuts. I am not sure whether this is a political party or a club, since I am not aware whether such a political team operates or not. Majority of people I know are not members of Heritage Party. I see no point in referring to the pompous assessments of separate persons. If people want to attract the attention of the society and recall about themselves in this hot weather, that is their issue. I can be of no help [here].''

According to the official, there are various positive advancements in the Armenian-Russian economic relations. ''There are lots of links between us. Nevertheless, we cooperate quite effectively in the sphere of energy with the European Union, US and Iran,'' Sharamazanov stressed. In his words, a good example of energy cooperation with US is the deal on Vorotan Cascade HPP.

Earlier, Heritage Party issued a statement, which calls for termination of the Armenian-Russian agreement on natural gas supply signed in 2018 in order to ensure the energy independence of Armenia and the existence of the alternative sources of energy.