Wednesday
July 26
Ombudsman: Azerbaijani armed forces constantly target civilians
13:40, 25.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – International agencies are not making targeted statements regarding the crimes committed by Azerbaijan, Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said.

Tatoyan was a keynote speaker during the discussion on international awareness about Azerbaijan’s crimes during the April war and complaints filed to the European Court.

Ombudsman said Azerbaijan is using civilians as a target, and the Armenian side has to brief international community on the essence of Karabakh conflict, not only shelling of Karabakh, but border villages as well.

“Azerbaijan is constantly targeting civilians, and not a single international agency can accuse Armenian side of politicizing the issue,” he added.  

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
