Wednesday
July 26
Official: Tourists more often come to Armenia for dolma and barbecue festivals
16:54, 25.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

YEREVAN. -  Tourists more often come to Armenia for a dolma and barbecue festivals, Deputy Chairman of State Tourism Committee Mekhak Apresyan told reporters on  Tuesday.

According to him, a lot of tourists, foreigners and locals, come to attend the festivals held in Armenia's regions.

Festivals of wine, dolma, barbecue, gata and others are more often included in travel packages to Armenia in accordance with each season. For example, wine festival is held in Areni village in October, dolma festival is set for late May. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
