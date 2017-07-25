Official: Tourists more often come to Armenia for dolma and barbecue festivals

YEREVAN. - Tourists more often come to Armenia for a dolma and barbecue festivals, Deputy Chairman of State Tourism Committee Mekhak Apresyan told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, a lot of tourists, foreigners and locals, come to attend the festivals held in Armenia's regions.
Festivals of wine, dolma, barbecue, gata and others are more often included in travel packages to Armenia in accordance with each season. For example, wine festival is held in Areni village in October, dolma festival is set for late May.