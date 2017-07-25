News
Armenian ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijan commits military crimes
17:22, 25.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Azerbaijan commits military crimes by using banned types of weapons.

First Ombudsman of Armenia, President of Against Legal Arbitrariness NGO, Larisa Alaverdyan, said the aforementioned on Tuesday, speaking at the discussion entitled “What to expect from international awareness about crimes of Azerbaijan during April War and processes of proceedings instituted in ECHR?”

In her words, the life of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh is threatened, there being no factor restraining Azerbaijan. In Alaverdyan’s words, the work carried out by the Armenian side is unfortunately insufficient for suppressing the barbarian policy of Azerbaijan. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
