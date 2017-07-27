News
Armenian official: No final decision on Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting yet
13:09, 27.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There is no final decision on Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting yet, Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters on Thursday.

The proposal was made by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, and the foreign ministers are working on the proposal, he said.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s refusal to introduce investigation mechanisms on the border with Armenia and contact line with Karabakh, Kocharyan noted: “Who is shouting ‘Hold the thief? ’ The thief. And only the ‘thief’ is interested in ruining any investigation”.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
