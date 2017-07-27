Floods kill 6 people in China

At least six people were killed, three more reported missing as a result of floods caused by heavy rains in China's northwestern province of Shaanxi, Xinhua reported.

More than 71,300 people have been relocated after torrential rain battered the city of Yulin from Tuesday evening.

Water burst out of the Qingshuigou Reservoir, a water source for 45,000 residents in the county seat of Zizhou, on Wednesday, disrupting water supply.

More than 2,200 hectares of crop fields were damaged, and direct economic losses will exceed $34 million.

The provincial weather forecast said the rain would continue until Saturday.