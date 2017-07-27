News
Russian Ambassador to Turkey extends his credentials to Erdoğan
20:36, 27.07.2017
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov on Thursday extended his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Presidential Complex in Ankara, RIA Novosti reports.

After the credentials ceremony, Erdoğan held a talk with Yerkhov behind close doors.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Yerkhov Russian Ambassador to Turkey. Earlier, Yerkhov worked in the Egyptian Embassy, as well as held an office in the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul.

Previous Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was killed on 19 December 2016. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
