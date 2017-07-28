News
Browder: Putin is the richest man in the world
14:30, 28.07.2017
The head of UK investment firm, Hermitage Capital, William Browder called Russian President Vladimir Putin the richest person in the world, CNS News reported.

“Vladimir Putin, I believe to be the richest man in the world,” Browder told the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is also investigating Russia’s meddling in the US presidential election. “I believe he’s worth $200 billion. That money is held all over the world -- in banks in America and all over.”

Browder also stressed that Putin personally is “at risk of the Magnitsky Act,” which  was passed in the US  in 2012 and which gives the right to impose sanctions against Russian citizens and companies, involved in gross violations of human rights.

