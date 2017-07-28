Investigation: Wife of Armenian governor’s adviser hit him to death by hatchet

YEREVAN. - The son and wife of Manuk Simonyan, the adviser to Armenia’s Armavir province governor, have been detained along the line of the case on the latter’s murder, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

On July 23, Simonyan’s wife reported her husband missing, noting that he left the house in the evening of July 22 and did not return. According to her, an unknown man called Simonyan and he left without telling where.

Simonyan’s body—tied with a wire—was found between Myasnikyan and Dalarik villages on Tuesday evening.

According to the preliminary information, the adviser’s wife was often subjected to violence by him. In the morning of July 22, the Simonyans quarreled once again. Following this, the husband fell asleep, while his wife hit him with a hatchet, which caused his death. The mother then called her son and together they took the body out of the house and hid it.

The wife and son of Manuk Simonyan have been detained.

The investigation is underway.