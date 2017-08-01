US-led coalition airstrikes claim 60 civilian lives in Syria

Sixty civilians were killed in the American coalition’s airstrikes in Syria.

According to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the air force of the US-led “international coalition” launched a new attack on the civilian population in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor province.

Local sources told SANA that the coalition bombed peoples’ houses in the areas of al-Kamsheh, al-

Showeit, al-Doweir, and al-Ashara in the eastern countryside of the province.

The sources added that the coalition’s airstrikes claimed the lives of 60 civilians.