Tuesday
August 01
Tuesday
August 01
US-led coalition airstrikes claim 60 civilian lives in Syria
13:27, 01.08.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Sixty civilians were killed in the American coalition’s airstrikes in Syria.

According to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the air force of the US-led “international coalition” launched a new attack on the civilian population in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor  province.

Local sources told SANA that the  coalition bombed peoples’ houses in the areas of al-Kamsheh, al-

Showeit, al-Doweir, and al-Ashara in the eastern countryside of the province.

The sources added that the coalition’s airstrikes claimed the lives of 60 civilians.

