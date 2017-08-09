News
Greek Embassy in Armenia has new military attaché
19:00, 09.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on Wednesday had a meeting with Greek Ambassador to Armenia Nafsika Nancy Eva Vraila and newly-appointed military attaché Simayakis Dimosthenis.

Mr Sargsyan congratulated Colonel Dimosthenis on his appointment and wished him good luck in his work, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Praising the level of Armenian-Greek cooperation in the defense sector, the Armenian Defense Minister expressed confidence that it will continue developing within the framework of existing programs and new initiatives. 

