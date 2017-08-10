Traditional Armenian wedding held in Zvartnonts Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve (PHOTOS)

A traditional Armenian wedding is taking place in Zvartnonts Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve in Etchmiadzin city of Armenia (PHOTOS).
At the ceremony staged by distinguished artist of Armenia Armen Manukyan, all the traditions of the Armenian wedding will be presented.
The bride and groom wearing Armenian folk costumes, the sister of the bride, groomsman and the godfather are presenting the forgotten elements of the Armenian wedding.
The territory of the museum-reserve has been decorated by Armenian motifs—carpets and crocks. Traditional Armenian songs and music are being performed.