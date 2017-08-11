News
Iran to return 629-year-old bell to Armenian church in Akhtamar
20:10, 11.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Society, Culture

Iran will return a 629-year-old bell belonging to the Armenian Holy Cross Church on Akhatamar Island in Van, Asbarez writes.  

The bell appeared in Iran under unknown circumstances. It has been on display at the Anthropology museum in the north-western city of Urumieh,

“We have begun a policy of returning all historical monuments and artifacts in Iran to their countries of origin in compliance with all necessary legal procedures,” said Mirhadi Kareseyyed-Romiani, Vice-President of the Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Authority.

According to him, this policy aims to demonstrate to the world the true nature of Iran as a friendly country that prioritizes good neighborly relations and respect for humanity and history.

