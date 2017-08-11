News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 11
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.52
EUR
562.64
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
Iran floods kill 2 people
16:57, 11.08.2017
Region:Iran
Theme: Incidents

Two people were killed and two others went missing after floods and storms hit Iran’s northeastern province of Golestan, reported Tasnim News Agency of the country.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in the city of Aliabad-e Katul in Golestan Province, Hossein Shakki, said a three-member family was reported missing after flash floods in the village of Zarrin Gol.

The official said the body of a 35-year-old woman, who had gone missing along with her child and husband, was discovered on Friday a few kilometers away, adding that the rescue operation is underway to find other members of the family.

Separately, the director general of the Crisis Management Center of Golestan Province said a young man was killed following a big storm in a village near Inche Boroun region in the province.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Up to 500ha of grass, 80ha of forest on fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)
Firefighting efforts are still in progress...
 Investigative Committee: Armenia citizen kept in Georgia’s Azerbaijani village for 14 years
To find out the circumstances, materials have been prepared upon the order of Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee...
 Large Armenia fire extinguishing works have become complicated (PHOTOS)
A light wind has started in the area…
 Reservoir water is used in order to put out large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor (PHOTOS)
The minister of emergency situations is administering over the firefighting efforts...
 India citizens illegally enter Armenia
Two Indian citizens and one Armenian citizen have been charged within the framework of the respective criminal case…
 Motives behind Armenian soldier’s murder revealed
Khudaverdyan has been charged under Article 104(1) of the Armenian Criminal Code...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news