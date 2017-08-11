Iran floods kill 2 people

Two people were killed and two others went missing after floods and storms hit Iran’s northeastern province of Golestan, reported Tasnim News Agency of the country.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in the city of Aliabad-e Katul in Golestan Province, Hossein Shakki, said a three-member family was reported missing after flash floods in the village of Zarrin Gol.

The official said the body of a 35-year-old woman, who had gone missing along with her child and husband, was discovered on Friday a few kilometers away, adding that the rescue operation is underway to find other members of the family.

Separately, the director general of the Crisis Management Center of Golestan Province said a young man was killed following a big storm in a village near Inche Boroun region in the province.