Armenia forest state reserve fire continues

YEREVAN. - Firefighting efforts at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park in Armenia have resumed, as of Monday 6:30am.
A total of 69 fire and rescue workers as well as an emergency response team are carrying out these efforts.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations has informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that a Ministry of Defense Air Force helicopter has joined the firefighting.
A call was received, on August 12 at 12:30pm, informing that a vegetation area was on fire about 20km north of Urtsadzor village in Ararat Province, at the aforementioned national park.
According to preliminary information, 200 to 250 hectares of vegetation and forest area is on fire in the region.