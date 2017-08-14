Armenia, Belarus PMs discuss economic relations

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan held a tête-à-tête with his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Kobyakov, in the Kazakh capital city of Astana.

Press Office of the Government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that they discussed the agenda Armenian-Belarusian economic relations and the prospects for their further development.

Also, they reflected on the two countries’ collaboration along the lines of the Eurasian Economic Union—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Karapetyan is in Astana to participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.