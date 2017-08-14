News
Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier
16:13, 14.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday signed a decree.

Accordingly, NKR Defense Army serviceman Arman Movsisyan has been posthumously awarded with the Medal for Service in Battle, and in recognition of his bravery during the defense of the Artsakh state border, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, Artsakh defense army serviceman Arman Movsisyan (born in 1998) sustained a fatal gunshot wound, on Monday at around 11am, at the protection area of an NKR Defense Army military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces. 

An investigation is underway to find out details of this incident.

 

