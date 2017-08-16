Armenia, Karabakh PMs visit Artsakh’s Karvachar (PHOTOS)

STEPANAKERT. – Prime Minister Arayik Haroutyunyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Tuesday welcomed—in Shahumyan Region—Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, who is in Artsakh on an informal visit.

Subsequently, they together got familiarized with several ongoing economic projects in the region, the NKR government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

First, they got acquainted with the construction at Vardenis-Martakert Highway.

Subsequently, the two PMs attended the groundbreaking of the water bottling plant to be built nearby Karvachar town.

“This project is being implemented with foreign investment, [and] with a view to exporting Karvachar’s water in large volumes,” Artsakh Premier Haroutyunyan noted, in particular.

Also, the PMs of Armenia and the NKR visited the two hydroelectric power plants being constructed in Artsakh.