Thursday
August 17
Thursday
August 17
Young Karabakh soldiers are heroes of Italian photographer's project (PHOTOS)
10:56, 17.08.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society, Culture

British magazine Huck published photojournalist Emanuele Amighetti’s latest project, “Unrecognized Nation, Forgotten War” which explores the reality behind the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. 

According to the author, his project is aimed at showing the life of the young inhabitants of Karabakh, telling what it is like to live in the region that is in conflict.

The photojournalist arrived exactly one year after the 2016 Nagorno-Karabakh clashes.

“I decided to document what the conflict left behind and the influence it had, and still has, on the young military,” the author of the article noted.

However, according to the author, he did not expect to see such carelessness.

“I broke up with all the prejudices I had. I learnt how it’s possible to feel the same as everyone else, even if you are born and live in an apparently different universe. I didn’t see any pain. I saw the same desires that I saw in countries we are able to live well in,” he added.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
