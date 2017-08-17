News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 17
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Aziz Tamoyan: Yazids living in Iraq are asking for an autonomy
14:48, 17.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Yazidis living in Iraq are asking for an autonomy, president of the National Union of Yazidis, Aziz Tamoyan said at a press conference on Thursday.

Tamoyan noted that Yazidi people have been though 74 genocides since the 7th century to this day.

“This is the work of Muslim people. Along with the Armenian Genocide, thousands of Yazidis were exterminated. How long will it continue?" Tamoyan wonders.

He noted that Iraqi Kurds intend to hold a referendum on independence in September.

 “The authorities of Iraq are ready to create an autonomy for the Christian and Yazidi people, but the Kurds are hampering the initiative. They intend to hold a referendum in September. This is their right. But let them not encroach on Yezidistan,” Tamoyan said, urging the world community not to allow genocide against the Yazidis.

“If Barzani achieves independence, he will surely encroach on Yazidis,” he stressed, adding that Yazidis live on their historical land.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Congress offered to recognize genocide of Yazidis and religious minorities
The draft bill has been submitted for congressional hearings by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher...
 Association of Young Yazidis: Currently about 4000 Yazidi women are kept hostage by ISIS
“Over 500 million Yazidis have become refugees as a result of the genocide in 2014..."
Amal Clooney to represent victims of Yazidi genocide
Clooney will represent women who were kidnapped, enslaved and raped by ISIS…
 World’s first monument to Yezidi genocide to be unveiled in Yerevan
On Thursday, at Youth Park (Ring Park) in downtown…
 Turkish workers abducted in Iraq
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey has confirmed this information…
 Armenia President condoles with Iraq counterpart
In connection with the horrific terrorist attack in Baghdad…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news