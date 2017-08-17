Aziz Tamoyan: Yazids living in Iraq are asking for an autonomy

Yazidis living in Iraq are asking for an autonomy, president of the National Union of Yazidis, Aziz Tamoyan said at a press conference on Thursday.

Tamoyan noted that Yazidi people have been though 74 genocides since the 7th century to this day.

“This is the work of Muslim people. Along with the Armenian Genocide, thousands of Yazidis were exterminated. How long will it continue?" Tamoyan wonders.

He noted that Iraqi Kurds intend to hold a referendum on independence in September.

“The authorities of Iraq are ready to create an autonomy for the Christian and Yazidi people, but the Kurds are hampering the initiative. They intend to hold a referendum in September. This is their right. But let them not encroach on Yezidistan,” Tamoyan said, urging the world community not to allow genocide against the Yazidis.

“If Barzani achieves independence, he will surely encroach on Yazidis,” he stressed, adding that Yazidis live on their historical land.