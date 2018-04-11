YEREVAN. – Eleven Yazidi refugees from Iraq have arrived in Armenia in recent days.

Boris Murazi, Chairman of the “National Union of Sinjar Yezidis” NGO of Armenia, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am,

According to preliminary information, these refugees are currently living in capital city Yerevan.

In 2014, ISIS committed genocide against the Yazidis living in the Shangal (Sinjar) province of Iraq. As a result, more than 10,000 Yazidis were killed, and 400,000 others became refugees. Two of these refugee families had moved to Armenia in 2015; but a year later, they returned to their liberated homes.