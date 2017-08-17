News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 17
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Armenian and Karabakh PMs visit Talish and Mataghis communities of Karabakh (PHOTO)
15:08, 17.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Economics


STEPANAKERT. – Karabakh PM Arayik Harutyunyan and Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan visited Askeran, Martuni and Martakert regions as well as Mataghis and Talish communities.

In Askeran and Martuni regions the officials inspected introduction of a drip irrigation system in the tobacco fields and in pomegranate gardens.

Harutyunyan noted that the government of Artsakh helps all those economic entities that wish to introduce this system in their gardens.

The heads of the Armenian and NKR governments, accompanied by the secretary of the Karabakh Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan and the head of the administration of the Martakert region, Vladik Khachatryan, got acquainted with the progress of construction work in Talish village. They discussed a number of programs related to the development of this community.

 “We are focused on the program for the restoration of Talish. The population of this village had to leave their homes and land last April because of the military actions initiated by Azerbaijan, Our present task is to provide sufficient security measures and attractive socio-economic conditions, so that later Talish people were not forced to leave their native village,” Harutyunyan said.

The Heads of the Governments of Armenia and Karabakh in Mataghis visited the recently opened recreation area.

Karen Karapetyan is spending his vacation in Nagorno-Karabakh these days.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Young Karabakh soldiers are heroes of Italian photographer's project (PHOTOS)
I decided to document what the conflict left behind and the influence it had, and still has, on the young military...
 Armenia, Karabakh PMs visit Artsakh’s Karvachar (PHOTOS)
The town’s water is planned to be exported in large volumes...
 Karabakh parliament speaker, Belgium Catholic Church delegation discuss Artsakh-Belgian ties
Also, they conferred on the spiritual domain and its legislative regulations…
 FM receives Portugal MP, they discuss Karabakh’s international recognition
Mirzoyan noted that expanding cooperation between Artsakh and a variety of countries will contribute to regional stability…
 Man falls into valley, dies on the spot in Karabakh
A resident of Karin Tak village of Shushi Region…
 Karabakh defense army officers’ families to have new district in Stepanakert
The first of these apartment buildings is expected to be commissioned in the coming year…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news