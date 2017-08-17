Armenian and Karabakh PMs visit Talish and Mataghis communities of Karabakh (PHOTO)

STEPANAKERT. – Karabakh PM Arayik Harutyunyan and Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan visited Askeran, Martuni and Martakert regions as well as Mataghis and Talish communities.

In Askeran and Martuni regions the officials inspected introduction of a drip irrigation system in the tobacco fields and in pomegranate gardens.

Harutyunyan noted that the government of Artsakh helps all those economic entities that wish to introduce this system in their gardens.

The heads of the Armenian and NKR governments, accompanied by the secretary of the Karabakh Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan and the head of the administration of the Martakert region, Vladik Khachatryan, got acquainted with the progress of construction work in Talish village. They discussed a number of programs related to the development of this community.

“We are focused on the program for the restoration of Talish. The population of this village had to leave their homes and land last April because of the military actions initiated by Azerbaijan, Our present task is to provide sufficient security measures and attractive socio-economic conditions, so that later Talish people were not forced to leave their native village,” Harutyunyan said.

The Heads of the Governments of Armenia and Karabakh in Mataghis visited the recently opened recreation area.

Karen Karapetyan is spending his vacation in Nagorno-Karabakh these days.