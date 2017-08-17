News
Iraqi Communications Ministry delegation meets with UITE member IT companies (PHOTOS)
17:45, 17.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The delegation of the Communications Ministry of Iraq met with the member companies of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) on Thursday.

The UITE presented the developments in the IT sector in Armenia and the programs implemented by the Union, including the objective and success of the youth program of Armat engineering laboratory.

Ucom, IUNetworks, WEB, Niccoma, Freedom Development, Instigate Design, BetContrsuct, which attended the meeting, presented their experience and products.

Considering the achievements of Armenia in the IT sector, the Iraqi side showed interest in the cooperation in the spheres of scientific research, educational programs, security and e-governance, as well as export of IT solutions and investment capacities.

Supporting the entry of Armenian organizations to the international market, UITE also had a meeting with the Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan. 

This text available in   Հայերեն
