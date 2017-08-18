El Pais: Barcelona and Cambrils attackers members of a terror cell

One of those injured in Cambrils attack dies

Armenia and Iran free trade areas sign cooperation memo

Armed attack in Armenian-populated district of Istanbul

Armenian family tells about life in ISIS-controlled Raqqa

Armenian president conveys condolences to Felipe VI

Zakharova: Russia devotes special attention to Karabakh issue

Armenian PM promises to plant pomegranate orchard in Karabakh

17 people injured in Barcelona attack are critical

Armenia president congratulates Indonesian counterpart

MFA: Armenian nationals not injured in Barcelona attack

Armenian official: Armenia-Azerbaijan summit may be discussed during talks of foreign ministers

Glendale shopping and entertainment center agrees to advertise “Architects of Denial” documentary

Unknown man stabs driver to death after he hit police officers in Barcelona

Spanish police say second terrorist attack prevented

Sharmazanov: Iran is exclusively for political resolution of Karabakh issue

Sharmazanov: NATO exercises are in line with Armenia's interests

Indian citizen illegally crosses Armenian state border

Armenian official says initiative on country's withdrawal from EAEU is artificial agenda

Police establish identity of alleged terrorist, who ploughed into crowd in Barcelona

Armenia ruling party spokesperson: Party work has restarted

Dutch MP promises to protect Armenian family facing deportation

At least 13 dead after terrorist attack in Barcelona

245 Armenian citizens request to remove ban on entry visa to Russia

Bulgaria has new military attaché in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Shootout takes place in Barcelona market

Van driver, who ploughed into crowd in Barcelona, holes up in Turkish bar

Terrorist attack in Barcelona, van ploughs into crowd

Fire sparks in Yerevan's Noy Brandy, Wine and Vodka Factory

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues

2 Kuwait nationals scuffle in one of Yerevan hotels

Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells to be held in Dnieper

The Promise premiere takes place in Vienna

US defense secretary to visit Turkey within days

Iraqi Communications Ministry delegation meets with UITE member IT companies (PHOTOS)

Reports on shelling of Armenian villages by Azeris sent to international organizations

Charles Aznavour has lunch with French ex-president

Dollar and euro drop in Armenia

Commander of Turkish Navy resigns

Armenia and China may sign agreement to launch direct flight

Israeli minister: Knesset is unlikely to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenian drowns in Georgia

Armenian and Karabakh PMs visit Talish and Mataghis communities of Karabakh (PHOTO)

New 24/7 Ucom sales and service center opens at Zvartnots Airport

Aziz Tamoyan: Yazids living in Iraq are asking for an autonomy

Armenian politician: Israel is not the only country selling weapons to Azerbaijan

American IT company takes training centers to Belgium and Armenia

Armenia approves science development strategic program for 2017-2020

Armenian analyst on Maariv's report: It is international scandal

Hostages held at Dutch radio station

Analyst not expecting particular results from possible Armenia-Azerbaijan summit

Analyst: Recent statement by Richard Hoagland show US intensifies efforts on Karabakh

Trump's adviser announces conomic war between US and China

Young Karabakh soldiers are heroes of Italian photographer's project (PHOTOS)

Global oil prices are up

Armenian communist killed in Syria

Saakashvili to return to Ukraine in September

1,700 kg wild hemp destroyed in Armenia

Armenian appointed to Lebanon government central council after 10 years

23-year-old youth jumps off bridge in Yerevan

Los Angeles authorities arrest group of Armenians on charges of prescription fraud

Prosecutor seeks 15 years of imprisonment for former Azerbaijani MNS general

Accident in Armenia, one dead

Agos editor: I rule out Ateşyan’s nomination

Man saved from drowning in Armenia’s Sevan

Main spots of fire broken out in Armenia’s state reserve put out

Armenia economist: EAEU labor market should be regulated

Baby found in Armenian village to be adopted

Armenian businessman who took hostages in Moscow bank pleads partially guilty

Trump says North Korean leader made “wise” decision

Dollar drops slightly in Armenia

Armenia citizen dies at Moscow airport

Analyst: Armenia inflation annual average is 6%

Armenia economist: Some EAEU countries do not follow “rules of the game”

Russia waterbomber plane conducts 8th flight over Armenia forest reserve on fire

Armenia, Karabakh PMs visit Artsakh’s Karvachar (PHOTOS)

Armenian becomes one of main teaching languages at LA elementary school

Ticket prices for flights from Armenia to Russia rise considerably

EU: Special representative for South Caucasus leaves position in view of new responsibilities

Smoke detected in several areas at Armenia forest reserve

Hoagland: Minsk Group co-chairs encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan presidents to meet

US State Department International Religious Freedom Report points to Armenian church property in Turkey

Newspaper: Analyst - Israel, China getting active in Armenia opens prospects for country

Scientists reveal secret of Game of Thrones’ popularity

Fire in Armenia’s Lori is put out with help of firefighting train (PHOTOS)

270 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide

Armenia Vayots Dzor fire is doused

Quake jolts Armenia town

13.5km perimeters of Armenia forest reserve fire is put out

Lincoln Memorial vandalized with red spray paint in Washington DC

Fire continues in Armenia’s Lori (PHOTOS)

UN Secretary-General urges to retain nuclear deal

Fire sparks in Armenia's Tumanyan region (PHOTOS)

Iran considers Armenia's request to increase gas supplies

Russian waterbomber aircraft conducts six flights over Armenia forest reserve on fire

ANC: Drone scandal proves that Israel is involved in hostile actions against Karabakh

Sargsyan: It should be found out whether the fires were caused by heat or something else

Human rights activists condemn deportation of Armenian woman from Netherlands

More than 350 killed in Sierra Leone landslide