Armenian PM promises to plant pomegranate orchard in Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and his family promised to start a pomegranate orchard of 200 hectares in the border area of Karabakh, spokesperson for Karabakh PM Artak Beglaryan wrote on Facebook.
“When Karabakh and Armenian PMs toured the orchards in the border area, Karapetyan on behalf of his family promised to create a pomegranate orchard on the area of 200 hectares. This is real patriotism for me when you are acting instead of speaking, and you are planting a symbolic tree on a symbolic territory,” Beglaryan wrote.