Friday
August 18
Armenian PM promises to plant pomegranate orchard in Karabakh
13:06, 18.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Economics

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and his family promised to start a pomegranate orchard of 200 hectares in the border area of Karabakh, spokesperson for Karabakh PM Artak Beglaryan wrote on Facebook.

“When Karabakh and Armenian PMs toured the orchards in the border area, Karapetyan on behalf of his family promised to create a pomegranate orchard on the area of 200 hectares.  This is real patriotism for me when you are acting instead of speaking, and you are planting a symbolic tree on a symbolic territory,” Beglaryan wrote.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenian and Karabakh PMs visit Talish and Mataghis communities of Karabakh (PHOTO)
Karen Karapetyan is spending his vacation in Nagorno-Karabakh these days...
 Young Karabakh soldiers are heroes of Italian photographer's project (PHOTOS)
I decided to document what the conflict left behind and the influence it had, and still has, on the young military...
 Armenia, Karabakh PMs visit Artsakh’s Karvachar (PHOTOS)
The town’s water is planned to be exported in large volumes...
 Karabakh parliament speaker, Belgium Catholic Church delegation discuss Artsakh-Belgian ties
Also, they conferred on the spiritual domain and its legislative regulations…
 FM receives Portugal MP, they discuss Karabakh’s international recognition
Mirzoyan noted that expanding cooperation between Artsakh and a variety of countries will contribute to regional stability…
 Man falls into valley, dies on the spot in Karabakh
A resident of Karin Tak village of Shushi Region…
