Armenian driver convicted in Russia to serve sentence in Armenia, court rules

YEREVAN. – The Armenian judge granted the motion to recognizee the verdict of the Russian court in the case of Hrachya Harutyunyan, Armenian driver convicted in Russia.

The motion was presented by the penitentiary department of the Armenian Justice Ministry.

Harutyunyan who has been extradited in April will serve his sentence in Armenia.

The truck Harutyunyan was driving had crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, killing 18 and injuring 40 people. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.