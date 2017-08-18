News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 18
USD
478.57
EUR
561.79
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.57
EUR
561.79
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Armenian driver convicted in Russia to serve sentence in Armenia, court rules
16:59, 18.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Armenian judge granted the motion to recognizee the verdict of the Russian court in the case of Hrachya Harutyunyan, Armenian driver convicted in Russia.

The motion was presented by the penitentiary department of the Armenian Justice Ministry.

Harutyunyan who has been extradited in April will serve his sentence in Armenia.

The truck Harutyunyan was driving had crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, killing 18 and injuring 40 people. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Extradited Armenian driver: I breached traffic rules, not guilty to other offences
The Armenian court is considering the verdict by the Russian court...
 Hrachya Harutyunyan’s family sends request for pardon to Armenian President
Hrachya Harutyunyan had pleaded guilty to causing a major traffic accident in Russia...
 Hrachya Harutyunyan meets his family in Armenia
Harutyunyan is satisfied with detention conditions and feels good...
 Family of convicted driver extradited to Armenia to request President’s clemency
“We should write an application to Serzh Sargsyan requesting to release Hrachya..."
 Relatives of driver convicted in Russia to visit him on Saturday
Viktor Martirosyan noted that he is going to send a letter to the Armenian president with a request to release Hrachya Harutyunyan...
 Russian court rules on extradition of Armenian driver
Harutyunyan will be transported to Moscow in 5-7 days and later to Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news