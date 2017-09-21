Driver sentenced in Russia but extradited to Armenia serving rest of sentence in open prison

YEREVAN. – Even though Armenian driver Hrachya Harutyunyan—who was sentenced in Russia but extradited to Armenia—is now serving the rest of his sentence in an open prison, he cannot leave the penitentiary yet.

Harutyunyan’s family members told Armenian News-NEWS.am that they had submitted to the Ministry of Justice the necessary documents for having him serve the rest of his sentence in an open regimen about two weeks ago, but they have not received a response yet.

“We’re waiting for a response at any time,” added Harutyunyan’s father-in-law, Viktor Martirosyan.

To note, Harutyunyan also has health problems, and he is expected to undergo surgery in the near future.

The truck, which Hrachya Harutyunyan was driving, crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, in Moscow Oblast (province) of Russia. The accident claimed 18 lives and more than 60 people were injured. The Armenian driver was sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison in Russia. On July 20 of the current year, however, Harutyunyan was extradited to Armenia, under the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, to serve the rest of his prison sentence.