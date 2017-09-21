News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 21
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Driver sentenced in Russia but extradited to Armenia serving rest of sentence in open prison
09:59, 21.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Even though Armenian driver Hrachya Harutyunyan—who was sentenced in Russia but extradited to Armenia—is now serving the rest of his sentence in an open prison, he cannot leave the penitentiary yet.

Harutyunyan’s family members told Armenian News-NEWS.am that they had submitted to the Ministry of Justice the necessary documents for having him serve the rest of his sentence in an open regimen about two weeks ago, but they have not received a response yet.

“We’re waiting for a response at any time,” added Harutyunyan’s father-in-law, Viktor Martirosyan.

To note, Harutyunyan also has health problems, and he is expected to undergo surgery in the near future.

The truck, which Hrachya Harutyunyan was driving, crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, in Moscow Oblast (province) of Russia. The accident claimed 18 lives and more than 60 people were injured. The Armenian driver was sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison in Russia. On July 20 of the current year, however, Harutyunyan was extradited to Armenia, under the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, to serve the rest of his prison sentence.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian driver convicted in Russia to serve sentence in Armenia, court rules
The motion was presented by the penitentiary department of the Justice Ministry...
 Extradited Armenian driver: I breached traffic rules, not guilty to other offences
The Armenian court is considering the verdict by the Russian court...
 Hrachya Harutyunyan’s family sends request for pardon to Armenian President
Hrachya Harutyunyan had pleaded guilty to causing a major traffic accident in Russia...
 Hrachya Harutyunyan meets his family in Armenia
Harutyunyan is satisfied with detention conditions and feels good...
 Family of convicted driver extradited to Armenia to request President’s clemency
“We should write an application to Serzh Sargsyan requesting to release Hrachya..."
 Relatives of driver convicted in Russia to visit him on Saturday
Viktor Martirosyan noted that he is going to send a letter to the Armenian president with a request to release Hrachya Harutyunyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news