Driver of the van, running over people in Barcelona, was killed during an operation in Cambrils on Thursday night, TASS reported quoting 24 Oras TV channel.

It was noted earlier that a van ploughed into the crowd in Barcelona on Thursday killing at least 13 people and injuring over 100 others.

Later Spanish police reported about preventing an attack in Cambrils. One person injured in the attack gas died.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Several suspects have been detained.