Next Astana meeting on Syria may be held in mid September

International meeting on Syrian settlement may be held in mid September in Astana, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran plan to hold a technical expert meeting by the end of August to determine the agenda and the date of a new meeting within the framework of Astana settlement process, he said referring to the information provided by Russia, TASS reported.

The fifth international meeting in Astana was held on July 4-5. The delegations of the guarantor countries of the ceasefire regime (Russia, Turkey and Iran), the government of Syria and the Syrian armed opposition, the special representative of the UN Secretary General Staffan de Mistura, as well as representatives of Jordan and the United States as observers participated in the negotiations.

In a joint final statement, Russia, Turkey and Iran officially consolidated the creation of a joint working group on de-escalation in Syria in accordance with the previously adopted memorandum.