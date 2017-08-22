News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Next Astana meeting on Syria may be held in mid September
13:24, 22.08.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

International meeting on Syrian settlement may be held in mid September in Astana, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran plan to hold a technical expert meeting by the end of August to determine the agenda and the date of a new meeting within the framework of Astana settlement process, he said referring to the information provided by Russia, TASS reported.

The fifth international meeting in Astana was held on July 4-5. The delegations of the guarantor countries of the ceasefire regime (Russia, Turkey and Iran), the government of Syria and the Syrian armed opposition, the special representative of the UN Secretary General Staffan de Mistura, as well as representatives of Jordan and the United States as observers participated in the negotiations.

In a joint final statement, Russia, Turkey and Iran officially consolidated the creation of a joint working group on de-escalation in Syria in accordance with the previously adopted memorandum.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Syrian province of Aleppo liberated from terrorists
Rudskoy said considerable changes were registered in the Syrian Arab Republic...
 MFA: Armenia diplomats not hurt in Damascus rocket attack
According to preliminary data, there are no Armenians among the victims…
 Armenian communist killed in Syria
Nubar Ozanyan was fighting together with the Kurdish forces...
 Armenian families freed from Islamic State in Syria’s Raqqa
One of these women said the Islamic State militants had forced them to wear a head covering, but not to cover their face, to differ from Muslim women…
 US-led coalition airstrikes claim 60 civilian lives in Syria
In the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor province...
 Moscow to continue to support de Mistura's efforts on Syria
We always support and supported efforts of the by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and his office…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news