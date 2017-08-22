Geographer: Armenia should change environmental policy

YEREVAN. – If the environmental policy in Armenia does not change, fires, tragedies—like the one at Khosrov Forest—could recur, geographer Ashot Khoyetsyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.
When asked about the chances of restoring the ecosystem at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park after the fire, the geographer noted that a quick recovery should not be expected under water shortage.
“An area of about 3,000 hectares of the reserve has been burnt down,” Khoyetsyan stressed. “The main problem is the destruction of the junipers.”
The large fire at Khosrov Forest State Reserve had started on the morning of August 12. On August 14, it became clear that the fire could not be put out. Armenian authorities asked for Russia’s assistance, and a firefighting waterbomber aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived in Armenia.
Although the fire is considered to be doused, prophylactic works and situation monitoring are still in progress in the area.