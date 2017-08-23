News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 23
USD
478.55
EUR
562.3
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.55
EUR
562.3
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Economist: Armenia will gain advantage if Turkey joins EAEU
10:12, 23.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – If Turkey were to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenia will have political and economic advantage, economist Vahagn Khachatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, if a customs agreement is signed between the EAEU and Turkey, this will be very favorable for Armenia.

“From the political viewpoint, the voice of Armenia will be decisive in the signing of a customs union agreement between Turkey and the EAEU and further cooperation,” Khachatryan stressed, in particular.”

“If Turkey were to enter the EAEU, Armenia will get an advantage also from the economic viewpoint,” he added. “The most important [thing]: the Turkey-Armenia border will be opened. And finally, the economic problem which had existed until then will be regulated. We [Armenia] have no direct border with any member country of the EAEU. Now, we will also have this opportunity.”

The Minister of the Economy of Turkey, Nihat Zeybekçi, had stated that his country intends to conclude a customs agreement with the EAEU.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mutual and foreign trade in Eurasian Union rises by 27%
The volume of exports of goods has increased by 29.6% ($ 41.6 billion)…
 Armenia analyst: Turkey minister statement on joining EAEU is blackmail for Brussels and Washington
Ankara is simply attempting to draw attention to itself…
 Russian economist: EU will allow Turkey sign customs deal with Eurasian Union
The signing of a customs agreement with the Eurasian Union will not be possible in the near future...
 Armenian official says initiative on country's withdrawal from EAEU is artificial agenda
He noted that he has neither read nor heard about official statements on the intention of the Yelk (Way Out) Bloc...
 Armenia economist: EAEU labor market should be regulated
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Armenia economist: Some EAEU countries do not follow “rules of the game”
This matter should be resolved, so that there will not be solely free, but fair competition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news