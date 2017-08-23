Economist: Armenia will gain advantage if Turkey joins EAEU

YEREVAN. – If Turkey were to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenia will have political and economic advantage, economist Vahagn Khachatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, if a customs agreement is signed between the EAEU and Turkey, this will be very favorable for Armenia.

“From the political viewpoint, the voice of Armenia will be decisive in the signing of a customs union agreement between Turkey and the EAEU and further cooperation,” Khachatryan stressed, in particular.”

“If Turkey were to enter the EAEU, Armenia will get an advantage also from the economic viewpoint,” he added. “The most important [thing]: the Turkey-Armenia border will be opened. And finally, the economic problem which had existed until then will be regulated. We [Armenia] have no direct border with any member country of the EAEU. Now, we will also have this opportunity.”

The Minister of the Economy of Turkey, Nihat Zeybekçi, had stated that his country intends to conclude a customs agreement with the EAEU.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.