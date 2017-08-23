Newspaper: EEC has not yet received official petition from Turkey

YEREVAN. – The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) [which is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)] has not yet received an official petition from Turkey. The EAEU is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with third countries, and it can offer various formats of mutual cooperation.
EEC press service representative Yuliya Nazarova told the aforesaid to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper of Armenia.
“We had asked the commission whether the matter of concluding an agreement with Turkey was discussed, or discussions on that matter are underway now.
“In our question, we also had recalled Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi’s statement that Turkey has received a proposal to start negotiations with the EAEU on signing a customs agreement, and asked in what format the proposal was made to Turkey. [But] the Eurasian Economic Commission press service did not respond to this question,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.
The Minister of the Economy of Turkey, Nihat Zeybekçi, had stated that his country intends to conclude a customs agreement with the EAEU.
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.