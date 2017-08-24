Armenia President receives Turkmenistan counterpart (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan has arrived in Armenia on Wednesday evening, on official visit at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan.
The official ceremony of welcoming the Turkmen president was held Thursday at the Armenian presidential residence, press office of the President of Armenian informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Subsequently, Presidents Sargsyan and Berdimuhamedov held a tête-à-tête.
“This visit gives a new impetus to our cooperation, and reveals the new opportunities and prospects for the development of mutual relations,” the Turkmen president noted, in particular.