Friday
August 25
EAEU export insurance agencies sign collaboration memorandum
14:57, 25.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – A memorandum of cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) export insurance agencies was signed Thursday within the framework of the Eurasian Week international exhibition forum being held in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan.

This document aims to lay the foundation for cooperation between the EAEU export insurance agencies, and to specify the important criteria and precepts on which further multilateral cooperation will be built, Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, this memorandum envisions the creation of a separate platform for collaboration between these agencies.

The objective of this document is to promote trade between the EAEU member countries.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

