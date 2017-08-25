News
Lapshin’s family expecting response to extradition request
17:48, 25.08.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Blogger Alexander Lapshin’s family are expecting a response to their extradition request, Lapshin’s wife said on Facebook.

Lapshin feels good, but is very tired of the situation, his wife wrote, expressing hope that everything will be resolved soon.

Earlier blogger’s lawyer said the situation with extradition to Israel would be decided in 10 days.

After his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2011 and 2012, blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and several other countries—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan issued an international search for this famous blogger. On December 15, 2016, Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, and was later extradited to Baku.

On July 20, the Baku court sentenced blogger Alexander Lapshin to three years in jail on charges of public appeals to violent capture of authority and violation of law on infringement of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. 

