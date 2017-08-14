News
Lawyer: Situation over Lapshin's extradition to Israel will be decided in next 7-10 days
12:59, 14.08.2017
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The decision of Baku court, which sentenced Lapshin to three years in jail, will come into force on Monday, Lapshin’ s lawyer Edruard Chernin told Interfax.

The lawyer noted that Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan should get the appeal of the Ministry of Justice of Israel, after which the Azerbaijani side will consider it.

According to him, the situation over Alexander Lapshin's extradition to Israel may come clear in the next 7-10 days.

“I think, it will be clear what steps will be taken in this direction in the next 7-10 days,” Chernin said adding that the specified process cannot be spontaneous.

“In principle, Israel has expressed a desire to extradite Lapshin, but there is a big difference between ‘want’ and concrete actions. The Israeli side stated that they have a certain procedure,” he emphasized.

After his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2011 and 2012, blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and several other countries—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan issued an international search for this famous blogger. On December 15, 2016, Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, and was later extradited to Baku.

On July 20, the Baku court sentenced blogger Alexander Lapshin to three years in jail on charges of public appeals to violent capture of authority and violation of law on infringement of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. 

